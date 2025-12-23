Donald Trump appoints Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland

New York: US President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland, signalling renewed attention to the strategically significant Arctic territory.

Announcing the decision in a social media post, Trump said the Louisiana Republican "understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country's Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World."

The appointment comes against the backdrop of Trump's long-standing interest in Greenland, which he first publicly expressed during his first term when he floated the idea of purchasing the island from Denmark.

Greenland, located between Europe and the United States, has long been viewed as strategically important for US security, particularly in relation to deterring a potential attack from Russia, and is also rich in rare earth minerals.

During his second term, Trump has again raised the prospect of expanding US control over the territory. In May, he said, "I don't rule it out." Emphasizing Greenland's strategic value, he added, "We need Greenland very badly."

Referring to the island's population, Trump said, "Greenland has a very small amount of people, which we'll take care of, and we'll cherish them, and all of that. But we need that for international security." (ANI)

