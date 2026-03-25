Donald Trump, Asif Munir discuss Iran crisis over phone: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump spoke over the phone with Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asif Munir on the Iran war, the White House said.

“(I) can confirm (the phone call),” a White House official told IANS when asked about the talk between Trump and Munir over the weekend on the Iran war. The official, however, refrained from giving any further details, given the sensitivity of the talks and the efforts by key players to end the war between the US and Iran. “These are sensitive diplomatic discussions and the United States will not negotiate through the news media,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier told IANS. People briefed on the matter told the publication that Munir spoke with Trump, while Pakistan has also pitched Islamabad as a possible venue for talks involving senior US and Iranian officials.

The outreach comes as Trump signalled a temporary pause in military escalation. Trump said he would delay his threat to strike Iran’s power infrastructure after “very good and productive” conversations with Tehran.

However, it remains unclear whether Pakistan’s mediation efforts are directly linked to Trump’s decision. Iran has denied direct negotiations with Washington. But its foreign ministry acknowledged receiving messages through intermediaries. Analysts say the diplomatic push remains at an early stage. According to the Financial Times, officials described the efforts as preliminary messaging rather than a structured negotiation process. (IANS)

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