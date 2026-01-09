White House says Donald Trump ‘discussing options’ to acquire Greenland

WASHINGTON DC: The White House has indicated that President Donald Trump is weighing multiple approaches to acquire Greenland, making it clear that the option of using the US military has not been ruled out.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNN that "President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it's vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region." She added, "The President and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. Military is always an option at the Commander in Chief's disposal."

The remarks came as Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed lawmakers this week on the administration's renewed interest in purchasing Greenland, while downplaying the likelihood of immediate US military action, according to two sources familiar with the discussions, CNN reported. Although the administration's interest in the resource-rich, self-governing Danish territory had not been publicly highlighted in recent months, officials have continued internal deliberations on the issue, the report said. (ANI)

