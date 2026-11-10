Donald Trump blames ‘hatred’ between Zelenskyy, Putin for Ukraine war

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump has expressed strong optimism that a resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is near, pointing to the deep-seated animosity between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin as the primary stumbling block hindering peace efforts. During a comprehensive broadcast interview with CBS News, the American leader was questioned about what factors he considered to be the most formidable barrier to ending the conflict. "It was the hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin. If I had been president, that war would've never started. Zero chance. But it did start. So I inherited that war. I believe we're very close to making a deal," Trump said.

The US President maintained that his active intervention could bring the prolonged crisis to a close in the near future, indicating that Kyiv might ultimately need to accommodate territorial adjustments as a core component of any final settlement.

"I think we're gonna have it done, and I think it's gonna happen and they're gonna end up with a little bit different shape Ukraine," he said.

Later in the conversation, President Trump addressed questions concerning potential regional escalations involving Tehran now that the American midterm electoral cycle has concluded, dismissing suggestions of further military friction.

"I'm not looking to. I don't think there's any reason to. I don't think there's any reason to," he responded. (ANI)