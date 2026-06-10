Donald Trump Claims Iran Ready to Abandon Nuclear Ambitions, Sign Deal with US

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that Iran was willing to abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons and sign an agreement with the United States, as he claimed American military operations had severely weakened Tehran's military capabilities.

Speaking during a virtual tele-rally for South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham ahead of Tuesday's Republican primary, Trump devoted much of his remarks to Iran, ongoing negotiations and the broader security situation in the Middle East.

"We're negotiating now and they wanna make a very good deal. They're willing to give us everything. They're willing to give us no nuclear weapon," Trump said. "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and it's as simple as that."

Trump claimed US military action had inflicted extensive damage on Iran's military infrastructure.

"We've decimated their military. We've decimated their, everything there is to decimate, including their leadership," he said. "Their navy is totally gone. They had 159 ships. Every ship is underwater right now."

The President predicted a favourable outcome from negotiations and said a formal declaration of victory could come soon.

"I think we are winning that battle, but you're really gonna win it over the next two weeks when we declare total victory," Trump said. "It'll be a total victory. It'll happen very soon and oil prices will come tumbling down." (IANS)

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