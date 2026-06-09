US President Donald Trump says Israel and Iran eyeing immediate ceasefire

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Monday stated that both Iran and Israel are looking to implement an "immediate ceasefire" following an escalation of hostilities involving intense rounds of attacks and counterattacks between the two sides after Tel Aviv launched strikes on Tehran. Trump added that the final negotiations on a peace deal aimed at achieving a complete solution to the West Asia conflict are currently underway. However, he cautioned that "ignorance or stupidity" could derail efforts to reach a final agreement.

"Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on "Peace" are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way," Trump stated in a post on Truth Social. (ANI)

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