Donald Trump has not yet responded to President Zelensky's invitation to visit Ukraine: Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Kiev: The Ukrainian authorities have not yet received a response to an invitation to visit Ukraine from former US President Donald Trump or his team, media reported on Sunday.

According to Ukrinform news agency report, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this in an interview with a US media portal.

"There are political signals that come publicly from US presidential candidate Donald Trump. There are public signals coming from the President of Ukraine. We have not heard a response to the invitation from Trump himself or his team. If there is a response, we will consider it," he added.

According to Kuleba, the main thing now is to understand that the key for Ukraine should not even be maintaining bipartisan support, but support at the level of voters, Ukrinform news agency reported.

"Because American politicians follow their voters," the Minister said.

As reported by Ukrinform news agency, in January this year, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited former US President Donald Trump to visit Kiev after the latter promised to stop the war "very quickly" if he won this year's election. (IANS)

