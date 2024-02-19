Former US President Donald Trump launches sneaker line after court fined him $355 mn penalty in civil fraud case

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump has launched a sneaker line, a day after a New York judge fined him and his companies nearly $355 million in the civil fraud case.

The former president unveiled "Trump Sneakers" at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia.

He placed a pair of gold sneakers, which a new website priced at $399 and named the "NEVER SURRENDER HIGH-TOP SNEAKER", on the podium as he spoke, media reports said .

"This is something I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years, and I think it's going to be a big success," said Trump, the frontliner in GOP nominations in a potential rematch between him and President Joe Biden for 2024 presidential elections.

By Saturday night, the $399 sneakers were listed as sold out on the website. There had been 1,000 pairs of the sneakers available for purchase, according to the site.

The former president is also selling two versions of sneakers that have "T" and "45" on the sides for $199, according to the website. Cologne and perfume are for sale at $99 each.

According to the website, the products are "trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC. Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. 45Footwear, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement," CNN reported. (IANS)

Also Read: New York judge in civil fraud case fines Donald Trump $350 million

Also Watch: