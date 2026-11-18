MANILA: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed four key outcomes of the Quad leaders' meeting in Manila, covering economic cooperation, artificial intelligence, maritime security and cybersecurity, as leaders of India, the United States, Japan and Australia gathered for the high-level engagement.

The four outcomes include the Quad Business Leaders' Forum, Super Intelligence Accelerator, Maritime Intelligence Sharing Corporation and Quad cybersecurity intelligence-sharing cooperation.

Addressing the leaders, Trump highlighted the growing importance of the four-nation grouping and announced initiatives to strengthen commercial ties, advance superintelligence and enhance maritime cooperation. Highlighting their strategic importance, he described the four countries as "the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific", adding that they coordinated closely on regional security, economic security and diplomacy.

On economic cooperation, Trump announced plans to convene the first-ever Quad Business Leaders' Forum next year to strengthen commercial engagement among the four countries.

"Next year, we will convene the first-ever Quad business leaders forum to bring our economic cooperation to entirely new heights," he said.

He also highlighted cooperation on critical minerals, saying the four countries had made several important new deals to secure supply chains and prevent their vulnerability to coercion by individual foreign suppliers.

"We've also made several important new critical mineral deals to secure our supply chains and ensure that none of our nations is vulnerable to coercion by any single foreign supplier," Trump said. On emerging technologies, Trump described superintelligence (SI) as the "greatest opportunity for economic growth since the Industrial Revolution" and announced the launch of a new Quad SI Accelerator. "The Quad nations have partnered to launch a new Quad SI accelerator, and we're also spending more than $85 million to expand access to trusted SI ecosystems across the Indo-Pacific, and it's working out amazingly well," he said. (ANI)