Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked up a miniature Indian national flag from the floor during the Quad leaders' group photograph in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, prompting US President Donald Trump to remark, "Save it." The moment occurred ahead of the Quad Leaders' Meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit.

The moment unfolded as the four leaders gathered for their group photograph ahead of the Quad Leaders' Meeting in Manila. The miniature Indian flag had been placed on the stage floor as a spot marker to indicate the leaders' positions.

According to the video footage released by the White House, Modi noticed the Indian flag marker on the floor and picked it up before the photograph.

While lifting the flag, Modi reportedly said, "I cannot put (leave the flag) on the floor." Trump, who was standing beside Modi, responded, "Save it."

The brief exchange brought attention to the Indian Prime Minister's gesture during the diplomatic photo opportunity.

The Manila gathering brought together the leaders of the four Quad member nations: India, the United States, Australia and Japan.

The participants were Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The meeting marked the first leaders-level Quad gathering in two years, following the previous meeting in September 2024.

The group photograph preceded formal discussions between the four leaders, placing the flag-related exchange immediately before their scheduled diplomatic engagement.

The Manila incident echoed a similar moment involving Modi at the August 2023 BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During that occasion, the Indian Prime Minister also picked up an Indian flag spot marker from the stage floor before participating in a group photograph.

The two incidents share a similar sequence: Modi noticed the miniature Indian national flag placed on the floor and picked it up before the official photograph.

The latest episode in Manila therefore recalled the earlier Johannesburg incident, again bringing attention to the Prime Minister's handling of the national flag during an international diplomatic event.

Following the Manila photo opportunity, the four leaders proceeded to formal discussions on Indo-Pacific maritime security and artificial intelligence cooperation.

The meeting took place alongside the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, both of which were also being held in the Philippines.

Another announced development was the inaugural Quad Business Leaders Forum, scheduled to take place in Mumbai in 2027.

The proposed forum adds a business-focused milestone to the Quad's upcoming engagements, while the Manila meeting brought the four member nations' leaders together for their first leaders-level gathering since September 2024.

The announcement of the inaugural Quad Business Leaders Forum in Mumbai in 2027 provides the next stated milestone for the grouping.

Meanwhile, the November 17 Manila meeting focused on maritime security and artificial intelligence cooperation, bringing together the leaders of India, the United States, Australia and Japan.

While the formal discussions addressed regional and technological cooperation, the brief exchange between Modi and Trump during the group photograph became a notable moment from the leaders' gathering.