Donald Trump praises Modi’s anti-drug efforts, says looking forward to continued India-US ties

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to tackle illicit opium poppy cultivation and strengthen supply chain security, while identifying India among 23 major drug transit or illicit drug-producing countries for fiscal year 2027.

The determination makes clear that inclusion on the broader list does not necessarily reflect a government's performance in fighting drugs. India was not among the four countries separately designated as having "failed demonstrably" to meet their international counterdrug obligations. "I welcome Prime Minister Modi and the Government of India's efforts to address illicit opium poppy cultivation and bolster supply chain integrity," Trump said.

"I look forward to continued cooperation through the United States-India Drug Policy Framework."

The presidential determination was submitted to Congress on September 15 and released in a September 16 media note. It sets out Washington's assessment of drug production, trafficking and international cooperation. Alongside India, the broader list includes China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Mexico and Colombia. The determination does not set out specific shortcomings in India's counterdrug efforts. Its passage on India welcomes the government's measures and points to further bilateral cooperation.

"A country's presence on the foregoing list is not necessarily a reflection of its government's current counterdrug efforts, or coordination with the United States," the determination states. Trump separately designated Afghanistan, Bolivia, Myanmar -- referred to as Burma in the document -- and Colombia as having failed demonstrably during the previous 12 months to make substantial efforts to meet their counterdrug obligations. (IANS)

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