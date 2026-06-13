Donald Trump rejects Iran’s claims on peace deal, accuses Tehran of “attacks” on vessels carrying Indian seafarers

Washington DC: After reports suggesting that the memorandum of understanding for the peace agreement between Tehran and Washington includes an extension of the ceasefire, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework for further talks on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear programme, US President Donald Trump on Friday rejected those reports, accusing the Islamic Republic of not acting in “good faith” while dealing with the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Iran had misrepresented the contents of the proposed deal and criticised the country’s leadership for what he described as dishonourable conduct.

He further alleged that Iran was behind the attacks on three vessels carrying Indian seafarers near the Hormuz Strait, which resulted in the deaths of three, despite the US Central Command having confirmed that the strikes were carried out by American naval forces, calling the incident “totally unacceptable.”

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth,” Trump said in its post.

“Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!” he added.

Also read: Iran targets United States defence facilities, announces Strait of Hormuz closure