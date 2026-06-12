Iran targets United States defence facilities, announces Strait of Hormuz closure

Tehran: The Iranian army said it launched drone attacks against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain on Thursday morning, adding that communications and radar facilities linked to the fleet’s Patriot air-defence system were among the targets.

The US Central Command said its forces conducted additional strikes against multiple Iranian targets earlier Thursday, describing the action as a response to Iran’s “unwarranted and continued aggression.”

Amid the escalating confrontation, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships. Iranian authorities said the measure was necessary due to security risks posed by ongoing military tensions in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iranian military officials warned that vessels attempting to transit the strategic waterway could be targeted. The latest exchange of attacks came despite reports that Tehran and Washington had recently explored possible peace proposals through Pakistani mediation in an effort to end the conflict.

Iran also rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim of having held a phone conversation with Iranian officials, calling it a “cover” to escape war.

Meanwhile, Jordanian air defence systems and Royal Air Force fighter jets intercepted and shot down 20 missiles fired from Iran early Thursday morning, according to a Jordan Armed Forces statement on Thursday.

The missiles were intercepted over the Azraq region in eastern Zarqa Governorate, the statement said.

It confirmed that the interception caused debris to fall, and no casualties or material damage were reported. Specialised military engineering teams have been deployed to handle unexploded ordnance.

The Jordanian Armed Forces said it is closely monitoring ongoing regional developments and maintains the highest levels of combat readiness.

The military added that it remains committed to protecting the Kingdom’s airspace and defending its national sovereignty, vowing that it will not permit any violation of Jordanian airspace by any party.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that it struck the US al-Azraq base in Jordan with ballistic missiles in response to US attacks on Iran. (IANS)

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