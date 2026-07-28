Donald Trump says he is ready for ‘strong military action’ if Iran talks ‘don’t work out’

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he is prepared to resume "very strong military action" against Iran if ongoing diplomatic efforts fail, even as he confirmed that he had paused planned strikes on the Islamic Republic to allow negotiations another opportunity, according to a report by Axios.

According to Axios, the current negotiations are focused on reaching a new agreement that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and revive discussions on a broader nuclear deal with Iran.

The talks are being led primarily by Iran and Oman, with Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, and Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner also playing active roles. Speaking to Axios, Trump indicated that while diplomacy remains the preferred path for now, military action remains an option if negotiations do not produce results.

"We are in very deep talks with Iran. If they don't work out, we will go back to very strong military action," Trump told Axios. (ANI)

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