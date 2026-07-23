US President Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning to Iran Over Strait of Hormuz

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that the United States would retaliate by bombing Iranian infrastructure if the Islamic Republic targeted ships transiting the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump declared that any future Iranian attack on commercial or other vessels in the waterway would trigger direct US military strikes against specific targets inside Iran, including in and around the country's capital.

"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy One Bridge Or Power Plant, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran," Trump wrote.

He concluded the message by saying, "Thank you for your attention to this matter! President Donald J. Trump."

The statement marks one of Trump's most explicit public warnings to Iran linking attacks on maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz to immediate and direct US military action against civilian infrastructure.

Trump's warning specifically covered a broad range of potential attacks, including those carried out with missiles, rockets, drones or "any other device or weapon". The post did not distinguish between attacks on US-flagged ships and those belonging to other countries, referring instead to ‘a ship in the Strait of Hormuz’. The President also identified the nature of the proposed retaliation, saying the United States would target ‘One bridge or Power Plant’ for each such attack. He added that those targets could include facilities "located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran".

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, carrying a significant share of globally traded crude oil and liquefied natural gas.

For India, which imports a substantial portion of its crude oil from the Gulf region, security in the Strait of Hormuz remains a matter of strategic and economic importance. Any escalation affecting shipping through the corridor could influence freight costs, energy prices and supply chains. (IANS)

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