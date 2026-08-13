Donald Trump says he would ‘love to run’ for another term in 2028 despite legal hurdle

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said that he would “love to run” for another term in 2028 but acknowledged that the law presents a formidable barrier to such a bid.

“Everybody asks me that question, and you know that the law is very strong on that,” Trump told reporters when asked whether he was serious about seeking a third term.

“I’d love to run, but the law is very strong,” he said.

The president was questioned after repeatedly referring to 2028 in recent weeks. A reporter also cited a “Trump 2028” advertisement shown at a dinner and chants from supporters calling for him to run again.

“I get asked by everyone,” Trump said. “Even tonight, they’re screaming at the event, ‘2028.’”

Trump did not say that he would attempt to challenge the constitutional restriction or explain how another campaign could proceed. His answer instead stressed the strength of the existing law.

The president also spoke about security precautions taken during a recent trip to Turkey. He said the Secret Service and the military had determined his travel arrangements and that he followed their advice. “It’s only up to Secret Service. I just follow what they like to do,” Trump said. “So I go by Secret Service and the military.” (IANS)

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