Donald Trump Says United States ‘Closely Monitoring’ Hantavirus Cases

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said his administration is closely monitoring Hantavirus cases but stressed that the situation remains under control and is different from the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for a dinner at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, Trump said officials are studying the virus carefully and emphasised that it is “not easily transferable.” “No, we seem to have things under very good control. They know that virus very well. It’s been around a long time,” Trump said. He added, “Not easily transferable, unlike COVID. But we’ll see, we’re studying it very closely. We have very good people studying it very closely.” (ANI)

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