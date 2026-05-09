President Donald Trump says US proposal to Iran ‘more than a one-page offer’

WASHINGTON DC: A significant US proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing standoff with Iran is considerably more detailed than a simple “one-page offer.” The US President clarified the scope of the diplomatic outreach on Thursday (local time), as Tehran continues to evaluate communications from Washington transmitted via Pakistani mediators. Responding to inquiries regarding whether Iran had engaged with what some had termed a “one-page proposal,” Trump challenged that description of the document.

“Well, it’s more than a one-page offer. It’s an offer that basically said they will not have nuclear weapons, they are going to hand us the nuclear dust and many other things that we want,” Trump informed the press. According to reports from Iranian media, the government in Tehran has yet to formalise a conclusion regarding the American overture. Local outlets suggest that officials are still in the process of reviewing “messages” from the United States that were delivered through intermediaries in Pakistan. According to IRNA, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed during a briefing on Thursday (local time) that while these messages are being assessed, no official response has been conveyed to the American side yet. The spokesperson indicated that the primary subjects of the deliberations remain a ceasefire and “stability in the region.” (ANI)

Also Read: US President Donald Trump criticises Pope Leo over remarks on Iran’s nuclear capability