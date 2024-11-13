Donald Trump selects pro-India Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Michael Waltz, a Florida Republican, as his national security adviser, according to a source familiar with the developments told ANI.

Mike Waltz has time and again reiterated the importance of India for the United States.

Last year, Waltz had also led a bipartisan American Congressional delegation and had travelled to India to take part in the Red Fort address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the country’s Independence Day celebrations. During his visit to India in 2023, Waltz praised PM Modi.

Waltz appreciated PM Modi’s vision of a fully developed India by 2047 and said that US and its industries would work with India in tandem to the Make in India initiative by the Government of India

Speaking upon the sustained high level interactions between the two countries, Waltz had said, “Meaningful engagements from both countries speaks to how strong the relationship is becoming”.

He commented on the rising aggression in the Chinese behaviour at the hands of the CCP which poses threats to India from fronts such as Pakistan, Indian ocean and the Line of Control. “We’re seeing aggression all around, so we need to work together in every aspect to deter that type of aggression”.

Waltz, who is the co-chair of India Caucus has also been a defence policy director for defence secretaries Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates and was elected to Congress in 2018. He is the chair of the House Armed Services subcommittee overseeing military logistics and also on the select committee on intelligence.

Seeing India as an integral partner for security, Waltz had previously said, “As a nuclear power with more than 1 million troops, a growing navy, a top-tier space program, and a proven history of economic and military cooperation with the United States, India would make a strong ally. It would enable the United States to form a real deterrent to potential terrorist threats in Afghanistan as well as counter China”.

He has emphasised the role of India in preventing the situation from spiralling out from Afghanistan too. “We now only have one partner who can effectively keep a watchful eye on Afghanistan. It’s the same partner that can keep track of China’s southern flank: India”.

Expressing faith and confidence in the relations of the two countries, India is seen as an indispensable ally for the US by him to “give China pause before further expanding into Central and Southern Asia”.

As early as in June 2023, before attending the Independence Day celebrations in India, Waltz along with US Congressmen Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Andy Barr and Marc Veasey had introduced bipartisan legislation to fast-track U.S. weapon sales to India. The introduction of the legislation was seen as a means to expand security cooperation between the United States and India by adding India to the list of partners included in the Arms Export Control Act.

“By deepening the U.S.-India defense partnership, this legislation will buttress India’s role as a key provider of security in Asia”, the leaders had noted. (ANI)

