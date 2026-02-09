Donald Trump signs ‘America First’ executive order on overseas arms sales

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order reshaping the United States’ approach to overseas arms sales, directing the government to prioritise weapons transfers to countries that invest in their own defence and contribute to American economic and strategic interests. The new policy has been termed the “America First Arms Transfer Strategy.”

According to the executive order, the United States will give preference to partners that have strengthened their own defence capabilities, occupy strategically important geographies, play a key role in US military plans and operations, or contribute to America’s economic security. The administration said the strategy aims to align arms exports more closely with US foreign policy goals while simultaneously boosting domestic industrial capacity.

The order underscores the role of American-made military equipment as a strategic asset. It states that US defence products are the most advanced globally and that Washington must fully leverage this advantage in international arms transfers. The policy is intended not only to enhance diplomatic influence but also to expand domestic production and strengthen the US defence industrial base.

A central objective of the strategy is to ensure that foreign military purchases help build American manufacturing capacity. The executive order notes that arms sales should prioritise American interests by using overseas capital to expand production, support reindustrialisation, and create a technologically superior and resilient national security industrial enterprise.

At the same time, the administration has emphasised that arms exports must not undermine US military readiness. The order specifies that transfers should avoid placing additional strain on existing supply chains or adding to backlogs of critical components that could affect the preparedness of US forces or its allies. Instead, arms sales are expected to support acquisition and sustainment efforts by improving supply chain resilience.

The executive order assigns key responsibilities to senior cabinet officials. Within 120 days, the Secretary of War, in coordination with the Secretaries of State and Commerce, is required to submit a catalogue of prioritised US defence platforms and systems that allies and partners will be encouraged to acquire. The Secretary of Commerce will also provide recommendations to promote foreign procurement of American defence equipment in line with the new strategy.

Additionally, the order calls for streamlining arms transfer processes by reducing inefficiencies, clarifying end-use monitoring criteria, and reviewing third-party transfer mechanisms to prevent diversion and improve compliance.

The new policy comes amid broader discussions on US defence exports, including a proposed US-India trade framework in which India has indicated its intention to purchase up to USD 500 billion worth of US aircraft and aircraft components, including power plants for India’s indigenous Tejas fighter programme. (ANI)

