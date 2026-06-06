Donald Trump’s Abraham Accords push puts Pakistan and Bangladesh under scrutiny: Report

Jerusalem: US President Donald Trump’s latest diplomatic effort aimed at normalising ties with Israel under the expanded Abraham Accords framework has brought Pakistan and Bangladesh under heightened international scrutiny, a report has highlighted.

President Trump recently announced that countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates should “simultaneously” sign onto the Abraham Accords “as part of broader regional stabilisation efforts following the Iran conflict.”

The Abraham Accords are increasingly becoming a defining geopolitical contest extending beyond the Middle East into South Asia, where nations such as Pakistan and Bangladesh are caught between internal ideological pressures and rising strategic expectations from Washington, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, Editor of Bangladeshi newspaper ‘Blitz’, wrote in ‘The Jerusalem Post’. “Trump’s call for several Muslim-majority countries to normalise ties with Israel has already generated visible discomfort in Islamabad, where political leaders are attempting to balance strategic relations with Washington against deeply rooted domestic support for the Palestinian cause. The issue is now emerging as a major geopolitical test for South Asia’s Muslim-majority nations,” Choudhury stated.

Stressing that Trump’s push to expand the Abraham Accords could lead to a “potentially explosive confrontation” with Pakistan and several influential Muslim-majority countries, he further said, “While Trump has enjoyed unusually warm relations with Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his latest push demanding Islamabad normalise ties with Israel may fundamentally alter this strategic equation.” (IANS)

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