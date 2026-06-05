Petrol Shortage in Pakistan’s Balochistan Sparks Public Anger, Exposes Administrative Lapses

BALOCHISTAN: Residents of Quetta are enduring severe hardships as an escalating petrol shortage has brought daily life to a standstill, exposing serious shortcomings in the provincial administration's ability to manage essential supplies. Long queues have formed outside the few operational fuel stations across the city, while many petrol pumps have suspended sales due to a lack of stock, as reported by ARY News.

According to ARY News, the worsening crisis has left motorists stranded and commuters frustrated. Lines of cars, motorcycles, and heavy transport vehicles stretch for considerable distances at the limited number of stations still dispensing fuel.

Many residents complained that despite being willing to pay the official price, they are unable to obtain petrol and are forced to spend hours waiting in queues. Public anger has continued to mount as citizens question why authorities failed to anticipate and prevent the shortage. Speaking on the issue, Quetta Deputy Commissioner Mehar Ullah Badini acknowledged the situation and said that the widespread availability of illegally imported Iranian petrol in different parts of the city had disrupted the normal fuel supply chain. The administration has contacted petrol pump owners and taken immediate notice of the crisis. (ANI)

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