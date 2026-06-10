Dozens killed as public outcry against police brutality grows in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)

Islamabad: Violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement personnel in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have reportedly left several people dead and hundreds injured, with conflicting reports over the actual casualty figures.

Authorities in PoK's Poonch district stated that 12 people were killed and several security personnel injured during the unrest in Rawalakot. Officials accused members of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) of attacking security forces and possessing modern weapons in an attempt to disturb law and order.

However, activists and journalists on social media claimed that the death toll could be much higher, though these reports have not been independently verified.

The violence comes after Pakistani authorities declared JAAC a banned organization under anti-terrorism laws ahead of its planned protest on June 9. Security forces launched a crackdown on the group over the weekend, arresting several leaders and activists.

Videos circulating on social media showed alleged police brutality against protesters, drawing criticism from human rights activists. UK-based human rights lawyer Sabine Kayani condemned the authorities' response, alleging that peaceful demonstrators demanding affordable electricity, economic relief, and political rights were met with live ammunition and tear gas.

JAAC's latest protest focused on its demand to abolish 12 seats in the PoK legislative assembly reserved for refugees from Jammu and Kashmir living in Pakistan. The group argues that these seats allow Pakistani political parties to influence government formation in the region.

A widespread strike was observed across PoK on Tuesday. Shops, markets, and businesses remained closed in Muzaffarabad, while traffic was largely absent from the streets. Similar shutdowns were reported in Mirpur and Kotli, where hundreds of protesters gathered in support of JAAC's demands.

Witnesses reported complete shutter-down and wheel-jam strikes in several areas, while large groups of demonstrators continued marching towards Poonch district, highlighting growing public anger over political representation and economic grievances in the region. (IANS)

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