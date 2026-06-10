Hope Pakistan is held accountable for misdeeds: India slams massacre of Kashmiris in PoJK

New Delhi: India on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan regarding the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), accusing Islamabad of using fake news to mask its systemic failures and severe human rights violations. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to queries during the regular media briefing, highlighted a recurring pattern of misinformation originating from Pakistan.

"We continue to see in this context a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses," Jaiswal said in response to a question by ANI.

Jaiswal expressed grave concern over the heavy-handed crackdown by Pakistani security forces on civilians who have been protesting against economic hardship and lack of basic rights in the occupied territory.

"There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in which several protestors have been killed and many injured," the MEA spokesperson added. Jaiswal stated that the world must take note of the deteriorating situation in the region. "We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," he said.

The remarks come amid widespread protests in PoJK, where residents have taken to the streets to demonstrate over issues including governance, economic hardship, and the allocation of reserved legislative seats. Soaring inflation, high electricity bills, and the scarcity of essential commodities are some of the other issues over which the protestors are demonstrating.

Local media reports have suggested that the Pakistani administration has deployed paramilitary forces to quell the dissent, leading to violent clashes and casualties. Clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Rawalakot and other areas have reportedly left several people dead and many injured, triggering widespread condemnation and calls for an independent investigation. (ANI)

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