Dozens of Afghanistan migrants die from freezing cold at Iran border

Kabul: Dozens of Afghan migrants have died over the past few days while attempting to cross into Iran through unofficial border routes in western Afghanistan amid freezing winter conditions, local media in both countries reported on Saturday.

Citing sources in western Afghanistan, leading news network 'Iran International' reported that as many as 40 Afghan migrants have died inside Iran after illegally crossing the border during a severe cold snap.

It mentioned that the bodies of at least 15 migrants were transferred to the districts of Kohsan and Adraskan after they died inside Iranian territory.

"Afghanistan International, a sister channel of Iran International, spoke to an Afghan migrant who visited the morgues at Afghan cemeteries and Taybad hospital in Iran's Razavi Khorasan province. The source said more than 40 Afghan migrants had died," the report stated. (IANS)

