Drones strike causes fire in UAE nuclear power plant premises

ABU DHABI: A fire was reported in the premises of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a drone strike, local media reported on Sunday.

“Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire incident that broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, caused by a drone strike,” the Abu Dhabi media office said on X.

No injuries were reported, and there was no impact on radiological safety levels, it added.

“The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) confirmed that the fire did not affect the safety of the power plant or the readiness of its essential systems, and that all units are operating as normal,” the statement said

It emphasised that all precautionary measures have been taken, and asked the public to obtain information from official sources only and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

No information regarding the origins of the drone strike was mentioned in the statement. (IANS)

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