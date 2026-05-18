One Indian killed and three injured in Russia in drone strike

MOSCOW: An Indian worker was killed, and three others suffered injuries in a drone attack in the Moscow region on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Russia announced.

“One Indian worker has lost his life, and three others have been injured in a drone attack in the Moscow region earlier today. Embassy officials have visited the location and met the injured workers in the hospital,” the Embassy wrote on X.

“The Embassy condoles the loss of life and is working with the company management and local authorities to provide necessary assistance to the workers,” it added.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky, regarding the latest strikes of Ukraine in Moscow, wrote on X: “Our responses to Russia’s prolongation of the war and its attacks on our cities and communities are entirely justified. This time, Ukrainian long-range sanctions reached the Moscow region, and we are clearly telling the Russians: their state must end its war”. (IANS)

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