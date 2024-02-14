Dubai: PM Modi Advocates for Clean, Transparent Governance at World Government Summit in UAE

DUBAI: Prime Minister Modi lauded the dynamic leadership of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, hailing him as a visionary leader with unwavering determination. He stressed the urgency for governments around the world to leverage technology and adopt smart governance practices while maintaining transparency and integrity.

Addressing to the upcoming challenges of the modern era, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the primary aspects of food security, healthcare, hygiene and security, water facility, energy provisions, education and the importance of building an inclusive society to all. PM also emphasized on the multifaceted responsibility of governments to their citizens in addressing these challenges.

PM Modi also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to women-led development and stressed the importance of improving socio-economic conditions for all sections of society. His remarks emphasized the importance of promoting an enabling environment for full development and empowerment. Prime Minister's visit to the UAE is the 7th time since 2015, demonstrates the ever-strengthening bilateral ties between India and the UAE. During his 2 daylong visit, he is ready to hold wide discussions with senior UAE leaders to enhance several bilateral relations in allied sectors. The anticipation of the visit is the inauguration of the BAPS temple, which marks the establishment of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi that symbolizes the cultural and religious diversity of both the nations.

The enhanced economic cooperation between India and the UAE, with bilateral trade reaching $85 billion by the fiscal year 2022-23. This has further facilitated economic cooperation between the two countries with the help of agreements such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and because of the establishment of the Local Currency Settlement System (LCS) ) drawing attention to their status as important trading partners.

The huge contribution of the approximately 3.5 million Indian expatriates in the UAE plays a major role in strengthening people-to-people ties thus promoting social and economic development in the country. As Prime Minister speaks at the World Government Summit underlines India’s gradual commitment to raise worldwid governance standards to promote cooperation for shared prosperity and development.