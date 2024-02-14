New Delhi: Massive Traffic Jams at Delhi Borders on Day 2 of Farmers Protest

NEW DELHI: Massive traffic congestion at the Delhi borders has intensified due to farmers protest causing significant delays for the daily commuters traveling between Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.
Long lines of vehicles were seen on the highways at Ghazipur and Chilla borders, linking Delhi with Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.
Traffic on NH-48, the highway connecting Delhi with Gurugram, is moving slowly, with vehicles being inspected before entering New Delhi.
To ensure safety of the commuters and prevent any untoward incidents, the Delhi police, along with authorities in Gurugram and Noida, have implemented extensive security measures at the borders to stop farmers from entering the national capital.
The heightened police security has resulted in traffic congestion at key points like Gazipur, Gurugram, and Singhu borders.
Concrete barriers and multiple layers of barricades have been erected on highways to prevent tractors and trailers from crossing the border points. Additionally, barbed wire and nails have been placed on the roads as further deterrents.
The farmers held talks with a government delegation last night, but could not reach a consensus on three of their primary demands, including a law ensuring the minimum support price.
According to the last guidelines from the Delhi Traffic police, goods vehicles have been barred from entering Delhi via Greater Noida Expressway. They will not be permitted to travel between Sisra in Haryana and Surajpua in Uttar Pradesh via Parichowk.
Travelers heading to Delhi from the DND border are advised to take the elevated road via sector 18 from Film City. Commuters from the Chilla side can use the Sector 14A Flyover, Roundabout Chowk, and Sector 15 via Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, Jhundapura Chowk.
To prevent gatherings and demonstrations, the Haryana government has imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in 15 districts. This prohibits assemblies of five or more people and bans any form of protest or procession involving tractor trolleys.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced a march to Delhi on Tuesday to advocate for their demands, which include a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.
