New Delhi: Massive Traffic Jams at Delhi Borders on Day 2 of Farmers Protest

NEW DELHI: Massive traffic congestion at the Delhi borders has intensified due to farmers protest causing significant delays for the daily commuters traveling between Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

Long lines of vehicles were seen on the highways at Ghazipur and Chilla borders, linking Delhi with Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Traffic on NH-48, the highway connecting Delhi with Gurugram, is moving slowly, with vehicles being inspected before entering New Delhi.

To ensure safety of the commuters and prevent any untoward incidents, the Delhi police, along with authorities in Gurugram and Noida, have implemented extensive security measures at the borders to stop farmers from entering the national capital.

The heightened police security has resulted in traffic congestion at key points like Gazipur, Gurugram, and Singhu borders.