EAM Dr S Jaishankar meets French President Emmanuel Macron, reaffirms India France strategic partnership

Paris: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, reaffirming the strength of the India-France strategic partnership and exchanging views on contemporary global developments at a time of significant geopolitical and economic transition.

During his interaction with President Macron, the External Affairs Minister conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed evolving global challenges, including shifting power balances, regional security concerns, and the need for closer strategic coordination between like-minded partners.

Taking to social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France today and convey warm wishes of PM @narendramodi. Deeply appreciate his perspectives on contemporary global developments and positive sentiments for our Strategic Partnership."

India and France share a long-standing strategic partnership spanning defence, space, civil nuclear cooperation, clean energy, and the Indo-Pacific.

Officials on both sides have repeatedly highlighted the relationship as a stabilising factor in an increasingly multipolar world, with Paris and New Delhi advocating strategic autonomy and rules-based international engagement.

In Paris, Jaishankar also addressed the Ambassadors' Conference of France, where he spoke on the profound changes reshaping global politics and economics. He underlined how trade, finance, technology, energy, resources, and connectivity are driving contemporary global shifts, while stressing that changes in mindset among nations have become a decisive factor in responding to these transformations. He highlighted the India-France partnership as an important pillar in promoting multipolarity and strategic autonomy. (IANS)

