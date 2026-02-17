EAM Jaishankar, Canadian FM meet in Munich; reflect ‘growing momentum in bilateral ties’

NEW DELHI/OTTAWA: Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand met India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, marking their fifth meeting since September 2025 and underscoring the steady progress in bilateral ties.

In an official press release, the Government of Canada said, "Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, in Germany."

"This marks the fifth meeting between the ministers since September 2025, reflecting the growing momentum in the Canada-India relationship, building on more than 75 years of diplomatic relations and strong people-to-people ties. The ministers discussed deepening cooperation in several areas, including energy, technology, and trade," the statement added.

Highlighting India's expanding global role, the release noted, "As one of the world's most dynamic and growing economies, Minister Anand noted India's importance as a partner for Canada." The ministers "affirmed the shared technological benefits and significant partnership opportunities for both countries' businesses, industries, and workers."

Both sides also "underscored the substantive progress made on the joint road map for Canada-India relations announced in October 2025" and reiterated their commitment to "strengthening ties through the implementation of road map priorities as well as expanding and diversifying Canada-India trade in support of economic resilience and stability." (IANS)

Also Read: India wedded to strategic autonomy: Jaishankar on US-Russia oil claims