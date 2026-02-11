EAM Jaishankar meets BRICS 2026 sherpas and country representatives

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met visiting BRICS 2026 Sherpas and Country Representatives in New Delhi on Tuesday. During the meeting, he appreciated suggestions and perspectives presented by different delegations to advance BRICS 2026 priorities of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. “A pleasure interacting with BRICS 2026 Sherpas and Country Representatives. As BRICS completes 20 years, it stands as a valuable forum for international cooperation, consultation and coordination, taking forward its people-centric agenda,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

“Value the suggestions and perspectives brought in by different delegations to advance BRICS 2026 priorities of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability,” he added. (IANS)

Also Read: EAM Jaishankar and visiting Greek defence minister discuss key strategic and security issues