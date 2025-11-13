EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian FM Anita Anand in Niagara, discusses roadmap

NIAGARA: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in the Niagara Region on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) stated in a statement.

"The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, was pleased to welcome today Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, to Canada for the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the Niagara Region, where they met for their third time this year--a reflection of momentum in the bilateral relationship," Global Affairs Canada stated in a readout.

Minister Anand expressed her deepest condolences to Minister Jaishankar for those who lost their lives in the Delhi blast and reiterated that "Canada stands with the people of India during this tragic time".

The two ministers exchanged views on the ongoing law-enforcement dialogue between Canadian and Indian authorities and discussed progress on the Canada-India joint road map, which "sets out a plan to enhance cooperation in key areas, including energy, trade and people-to-people ties," the readout read.

Minister Anand reiterated "Canada's appreciation of India's participation in G7 discussions this year," recognising that "as the world's fourth largest economy and with a relationship built on more than 75 years of diplomatic relations, India is an important partner for Canada."

The two ministers agreed to remain in touch as the two countries continue to implement the Canada-India road map.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar expressed his pleasure at the discussions and acknowledged Canada's role in hosting the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (ANI)

