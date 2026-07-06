EAM Jaishankar, Qatar Prime Minister discuss boosting strategic partnership

DOHA: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani here on Sunday to discuss various facets of bilateral cooperation and explore new opportunities to deepen the Strategic Partnership between the two nations. “A pleasure to meet Qatar PM and FM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha today. Thanked him for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community. Reviewed various facets of our bilateral cooperation especially energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people to people ties. Explored new opportunities for deepening our Strategic Partnership. Appreciate his sharing of assessments on the West Asia conflict and its impact,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X. (IANS)

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