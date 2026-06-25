Jaishankar, South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun review ties, opportunities in startups

SEOUL: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun in Seoul on Wednesday and reviewed cooperation across shipbuilding, trade, investments, defence, technology, clean energy, culture and P2P domains. EAM Jaishankar and Cho Hyun also spoke about opportunities in startups, fintech and multilateral fora.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, “Pleased to meet FM Cho Hyun of RoK in Seoul today. Our discussions followed upon the outcomes of recent visit of President Lee Jae Myung to India. We reviewed our cooperation across political, shipbuilding, trade, investments, defence, technology, clean energy, culture and P2P domains. As well as opportunities in startups, fintech and multilateral fora. Also exchanged views on development in our respective regions and around the world.”

Cho Hyun posted on X, “Over the subsequent lunch, Minister Jaishankar and I engaged in an in-depth discussion on the rapidly changing global situation. Our two countries also agreed to maintain close communication in responding to the economic ripple effects stemming from changes in the Middle East situation. Minister Jaishankar and I are scheduled to meet again tomorrow at the Jeju Forum. I look forward to his sharp perspective and profound insights on bilateral relations and the international landscape shining through once more.”

In his opening remarks at the meeting with Cho Hyun, EAM Jaishankar said, “It’s a great pleasure to be back in Seoul and to meet you and your team today for our discussions. And I agree with you, I think our meeting is very timely. Timely partly because we are following up on a presidential visit just recently. But timely also because of the state of the world and the importance of our relationship in this somewhat complicated world.” (IANS)

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