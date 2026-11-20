TOKYO: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held the 19th Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo, focusing on strengthening economic security and expanding government-to-government, business-to-business and people-to-people ties.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, regional conflicts, global developments and multilateral cooperation.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Jaishankar said discussions covered opportunities and challenges in strengthening India-Japan relations, with particular emphasis on economic security and deeper cooperation.

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to working together amid the current geopolitical situation. They also agreed to advance cooperation in areas including the economy, mobility, artificial intelligence, economic security and people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier, Jaishankar, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, participated in the fourth India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue in Tokyo with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjir? Koizumi. (ANI)