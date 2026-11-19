TOKYO: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India and Japan must deepen their cooperation and strengthen their national capacities to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific, asserting that the changing global order has created a compelling rationale for closer bilateral ties.

Addressing the inaugural session of Raisina Tokyo 2026, Jaishankar said the Indo-Pacific was particularly affected by the five defining features of the current global order, including repeated shocks to the international system, weaponisation of resources and technology, greater risk-taking, economic de-risking and the growing importance of trusted partnerships. "The Indo-Pacific offers a particular challenge because these five factors, these very five factors, are very strongly imprinted on its landscape," he said.

The External Affairs Minister said India and Japan, as two leading nations of the region committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, needed to secure their national interests while encouraging freedom of choice and promoting growth and stability.

"This is best done by helping partners to build strength and deepen the basis for reliable and trusted cooperation. And understandably, this is exactly what the India-Japan agenda is all about," he said. Jaishankar said the global context provided a strong rationale for both countries to strengthen their national capacities and expand cooperation in key areas, adding that each country was a complementary partner for the other. "The global context now provides the most powerful logic to strengthen our respective national capacities and to expand and deepen cooperation in key domains. For each of us, the other is a complementary partner," he said. (ANI)