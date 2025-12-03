Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 strikes Tibet; Second Quake in Two Days

TIBET: An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Tibet on Tuesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 5km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.3, On: 02/12/2025 10:41:32 IST, Lat: 29.03 N, Long: 87.23 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tibet."

Earlier on Monday, another earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck the region at a depth of 50km. In a post on, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.3, On: 01/12/2025 03:52:31 IST, Lat: 29.77 N, Long: 89.32 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Tibet."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties. The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions. (ANI)

