Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Myanmar: Report

NAYPYIDAW: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Myanmar in the early hours of Saturday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 115 kilometres at 07:14 AM (Indian Standard Time).

NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 13/12/2025 07:14:00 IST, Lat: 24.79 N, Long: 94.99 E, Depth: 115 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 occurred in Myanmar, according to the NCS. (ANI)

