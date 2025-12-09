Myanmar records 3.8 magnitude earthquake; Second tremor in three days

NAYPYIDAW: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Myanmar on Monday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). In a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 80 kilometres at 10:18 AM. "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 08/12/2025 10:18:51 IST, Lat: 23.06 N, Long: 94.51 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Myanmar." Earlier on December 5, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Myanmar.

In a post on X, the NCS said, " EQ of M: 3.3, On: 05/12/2025 20:23:04 IST, Lat: 27.07 N, Long: 96.33 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar." (ANI)

