Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Tibet

Tibet: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tibet on Wednesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 110km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 04/02/2026 11:56:15 IST, Lat: 32.99 N, Long: 83.32 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Tibet."

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Tibet. The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.2, On: 03/02/2026 10:17:43 IST, Lat: 28.80 N, Long: 87.30 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties. (ANI)

