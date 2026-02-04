Myanmar Hit by Two Earthquakes in Quick Succession

Naypyidaw: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Myanmar on Tuesday at about 9:04 pm, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 27 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. Another earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Myanmar at 9:21 pm, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) website. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 km. (ANI)

