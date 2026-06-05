Ebola Cases Rise to 363 in Democratic Republic Congo; 62 Deaths Reported

KINSHASA: Confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have risen to 363, including 62 deaths, according to figures released by the DRC government, while Uganda on Thursday reported four recoveries. The latest developments were discussed on Thursday during an online press briefing organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa, which brought together senior WHO officials and government representatives from the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan. (IANS)

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