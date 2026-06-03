India dispatches second tranche of medical aid to Africa CDC to strengthen Ebola response

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday dispatched the second tranche of medical assistance to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), comprising protective gear, diagnostic and monitoring equipment, medicines, and nutritional supplements aimed at strengthening the continent’s response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

India is also confident that this 43-tonne consignment will further strengthen public health preparedness and bolster Ebola response capacities across Africa

External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, took to social media ‘X’ and said, “India has dispatched the second tranche of medical assistance to Africa CDC, comprising protective gear, diagnostic & monitoring equipment, medicines, and supplements. Confident that this 43 tons consignment will further strengthen public health preparedness and bolster Ebola response capacities across Africa.” (IANS)

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