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Ecuador Declares 60-Day State of Emergency Amid Rising Criminal Violence

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a new 60-day state of emergency in 10 provinces and three municipalities, citing serious internal unrest caused by rising criminal violence, according to an executive decree.
Ecuador
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QUITO: Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a new 60-day state of emergency in 10 provinces and three municipalities, citing serious internal unrest caused by rising criminal violence, according to an executive decree. The measure suspends protections against searches of homes and correspondence in the coastal provinces of Guayas. Security forces are allowed to carry out immediate searches when there are indications that members of organised armed groups or criminal organizations are hiding inside a property, the decree said, as well as when the presence of weapons, ammunition, explosives or controlled substances is suspected. (IANS)

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Ecuador
Criminal Violence
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