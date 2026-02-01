Trashy ruminations by convicted criminal: MEA on PM’s mention in Epstein email

NEW DELHI: India on Friday slammed any reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an email message from the “so-called” Epstein files as “trashy ruminations” by a “convicted criminal”, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt. The issue cropped up as the US Justice Department released a large batch of files — encompassing over three million pages of records, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images — related to its investigation into financier Jeffrey Epstein. Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy US financier, died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges involving underage girls. His death was officially ruled a suicide. “We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the Prime Minister and his visit to Israel,” read a statement issued by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to “clarify certain reports”, Saturday evening. “Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister’s official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt,” the MEA statement added. (IANS)

