Eight children killed in Louisiana shooting; Suspect shot dead after chase

SHREVEPORT: A man has shot and killed eight children-seven of his own and one unrelated-in the US city of Shreveport, Louisiana, in what authorities described as a domestic incident.

Police said the violence began around 05:00 local time on Sunday. After opening fire at a residence, the suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. Officers later pursued him, and he was fatally shot during the chase.

Two adult women, including the children's mother, were critically injured in the attack. Another child was hospitalized after reportedly jumping from the roof of the house in an attempt to escape.

Officials identified the suspect as Shamar Elkins. According to police, he is believed to be the only person who fired shots during the incident.

Authorities reported that the victims included three boys and five girls, ranging in age from three to 11 years old, though earlier statements suggested a broader age range among the children. (Agencies)

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