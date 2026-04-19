Kyiv shooting leaves 2 dead; Gunman killed in police operation

KYIV: Ukrainian authorities reported that a gunman who opened fire in a district of Kyiv and later barricaded himself inside a supermarket was killed by police on Saturday, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Officials are still determining the exact number of casualties from the incident, which took place in the Holosiivskyi district. Earlier, Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that two people had been killed, adding that additional fatalities may have occurred inside the store. Klymenko said special police units carried out an operation to storm the building after the suspect took hostages and fired at an officer during attempts to detain him. He noted that negotiators had tried to reach the attacker before the assault. Emergency services reported that 10 people are currently receiving medical treatment, while five others were injured in the incident. (Agencies)

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