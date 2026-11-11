Eisenkot Bloc Backs Matan Kahana as Next Knesset Speaker

JERUSALEM: Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot on Tuesday announced that he had reached an agreement with his political partners on candidates for key positions in Israel's 26th Knesset during the period for forming a new government, with former minister Matan Kahana nominated for the Speaker's post and former Defence Minister Avigdor Liberman set to head the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee.

In a post on X, Eisenkot said, "I have reached an agreement with my partners, the leaders of the change and reform parties--Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan, Avigdor Liberman, and Yair Lapid--on the prospective candidates for key positions in the 26th Knesset during the period for forming a government." "Speaker of the Knesset--former minister and incoming MK Matan Kahana," he said, announcing the agreed candidates for the parliamentary positions.

Eisenkot further stated that incoming MK Roy Folkman had been nominated for the position of Chair of the House/Arrangements Committee, while former Defence Minister and MK Avigdor Liberman would chair the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee. (ANI)