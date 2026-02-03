Israeli security chiefs meet to assess readiness for possible escalation with Iran

Tel Aviv: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz held a meeting with military chief Eyal Zamir to assess the military's "operational readiness" following the latter's urgent defence talks in Washington. The discussions focused on the military's "operational readiness for any possible scenario" amid escalating regional tensions, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday (local time).

The meeting comes after Zamir concluded a weekend visit to the United States, where he discussed coordination of defence strategies with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine and senior Pentagon officials. The talks reportedly centred on preparing for potential US military action against Iran.

The flurry of high-level meetings follows a similar trip to Washington last week by Israel's military intelligence chief, Shlomi Binder, as the two countries step up contingency planning for a possible regional confrontation. Tehran has threatened it will retaliate with attacks on US bases and Israeli targets in case of a US attack on Iran. (IANS)

